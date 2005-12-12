China Takes Action on Spill

Several top managers have been fired for their association with a chemical plant explosion in China's Jilin province. The Nov. 13 incident caused a chemical spill in the Songhua River that traveled downstream and forced the city of Harbin to cut off drinking water for four days. Among the dismissed, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency, are Yu Li, former head of China National Petroleum Corp.'s Jilin operations, and Xie Zhenhua, director of the State Environmental Protection Agency. Li Yizhong, director of a national safety agency, has vowed a thorough investigation of the incident.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter