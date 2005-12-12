Exelixis, Bms in R&D Pact

Exelixis and Bristol-Myers Squibb are collaborating on therapies targeting the Liver X Receptor (LXR), a nuclear hormone receptor implicated in cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. Exelixis, a nuclear receptor specialist, has identified a series of LXR agonist drug candidates. Under the deal, BMS will undertake preclinical and clinical development as well as the manufacture and sale of any new drug. It will pay Exelixis $17.5 million up front, $10 million annually for two years, and milestone payments that could total $140 million.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter