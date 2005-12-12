Government & Policy Roundup

The number of Ph.D.s awarded in science and engineering fields in 2004 rose for the second year in a row to 26,275, according to a report issued by NSF. The numbers were up for Ph.D.s granted in biological sciences and chemical engineering but down slightly for those earned in chemistry. The report is available at www.nsf.gov/statistics/infbrief/nsf06301.
EPA rules were responsible for a majority of both the costs and benefits of major government regulations issued between 1995 and 2004, the White House Office of Management & Budget announced last week. A majority of the benefits from EPA actions came from reducing the public's exposure to fine particulate matter in the air.
People of the Arctic filed a human rights complaint on Dec. 7 against the U.S. for contributing to global warming that is destroying the Arctic habitat and ruining the Inuit way of life. The complaint, filed with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, says the U.S. violates the 1948 American Declaration of the Rights & Duties of Man.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter