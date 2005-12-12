Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Government & Policy Roundup

December 12, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The number of Ph.D.s awarded in science and engineering fields in 2004 rose for the second year in a row to 26,275, according to a report issued by NSF. The numbers were up for Ph.D.s granted in biological sciences and chemical engineering but down slightly for those earned in chemistry. The report is available at www.nsf.gov/statistics/infbrief/nsf06301.

EPA rules were responsible for a majority of both the costs and benefits of major government regulations issued between 1995 and 2004, the White House Office of Management & Budget announced last week. A majority of the benefits from EPA actions came from reducing the public's exposure to fine particulate matter in the air.

People of the Arctic filed a human rights complaint on Dec. 7 against the U.S. for contributing to global warming that is destroying the Arctic habitat and ruining the Inuit way of life. The complaint, filed with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, says the U.S. violates the 1948 American Declaration of the Rights & Duties of Man.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Exposure to toxic substances threatens human rights, UN expert says
Benefits Of Climate Action Estimated
Delay Could Increase Climate Change Costs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE