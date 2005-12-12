Huntsman Buys Rest of Unit

Huntsman Corp. is paying SISU Capital and other small stakeholders $125 million for the 9.7% interest in Huntsman Advanced Materials it didn't already own. The business, formerly Vantico and, before that, Ciba Specialty Chemicals' epoxy resins business, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Huntsman. The company says the move will simplify its reporting structure. Huntsman acquired control of Vantico in 2003 as part of its transaction with private equity firm MatlinPatterson.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter