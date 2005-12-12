Advertisement

People

Obituary

K. Michael Shea,

by Rachel Petkewich
December 12, 2005
K . Michael Shea, director of Scientific & Professional Advancement in the American Chemical Society, died on Sept. 24 of complications of a long-term illness. He was 44.

Shea was a 15-year employee of ACS and served as the society's staff liaison to the Committee on Divisional Activities. "Michael was remarkably knowledgeable and conscientious and always committed to delivering his best," said ACS Board Chair James D. Burke. "Whenever anyone gave him a task, they could automatically expect that it would be done very well, on timeif not earlyand with a smile."

Shea received a B.A. degree from St. Michael's College, Colchester, Vt. He received an M.A. in chemistry in 1984 and an M.A. in teaching chemistry in 1985, both from Washington University in St. Louis.

In 1990, Shea joined the ACS Education Division, where he worked on the high school text "Chemistry in the Community." Later, he served as a producer of media courses, and in 1997, became editor of ChemMatters magazine. He moved to the Membership Division in 1999 and led a number of teams, including the Office of Divisional Activities and the Office of Awards & Division Programs. He was named director of scientific and professional advancement last year. He joined ACS in 1983.

Friends of Shea's in the ACS Division of Chemical Technicians have written a tribute to him. It is available at http://pubs.acs.org/cen/people/83/8350Sheatribute.html.

Obituaries are written by Rachel Petkewich. Obituary notices may be sent to r_petkewich@acs.org and should include detailed educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

