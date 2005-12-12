Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Obituary

Theodore Roosevelt Williams

by Rachel Petkewich
December 12, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Williams
[+]Enlarge

Theodore Roosevelt Williams, professor of chemistry at the College of Wooster, in Ohio, for more than four decades, died on Nov. 11 following a period of declining health. He was 75.

Affectionately known as Ted, Williams was nationally known for his research as well as his commitment to making science more accessible to women and minorities. His efforts were recognized shortly after his retirement in 2001, when he was chosen to receive the prestigious Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics & Engineering Mentoring.

Born on Oct. 23, 1930, Williams received his bachelor's degree from Howard University, his master's degree from Pennsylvania State University, and his Ph.D. from the University of Connecticut, all in chemistry.

Williams, who was named the Robert E. Wilson Professor of Chemistry at Wooster in 1988, published many articles in the area of analytical chemistry and served ACS in a variety of capacities.

As a researcher, Williams focused on human eye tissues, working to develop new techniques that would identify disease in the lens and cornea. As an educator, he was a leading proponent of discovery-based learning for those interested in science. As a person, he became a larger-than-life figure on campus.

"Ted Williams was one of only 21 members of the faculty who taught at Wooster for more than 40 years and was well-known to many generations of Wooster students," says R. Stanton Hales, president of the College of Wooster.

He is survived by his wife, Yvonne (Carter), a former professor in Wooster's departments of black studies and political science and dean of the faculty from 1989 to 1993, and four daughters.

Obituaries are written by Rachel Petkewich. Obituary notices may be sent to r_petkewich@acs.org and should include detailed educational and professional history.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: George M. Bodner
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Ellen A. Keiter
Obituary: Mary E. Thompson

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE