R&D Agenda for European Firms

At a recent conference in London, the European Technology Platform for Sustainable Chemistry, or SusChem, unveiled a research agenda for the European chemical sector over the next 20 years. SusChem was initiated by the European Chemical Industry Council and the European Biotechnology Industry Association, and is supported by the European Commission. The agenda anticipates sustainable chemistry in three main areas: health care, using nano- and biotechnologies and materials; energy-efficient housing, using "smart" materials and energy management; and industrial bioprocesses, for reducing dependence on fossil resources.
