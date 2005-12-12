Advertisement

Business

Shell Revamps Ethoxylates

December 12, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 50
Most Popular in Business

Brand New
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shell Chemicals photo
Shell opened this polyols plant in Pernis in 2003.
In a bid to improve plant utilization in its European ethoxylates and polyols businesses, Shell will stop making those products in Carrington, England. It will concentrate ethoxylates production in Wilton, England, and polyols production in Pernis, the Netherlands. The Pernis plant will be upgraded to take on the additional capacity. The activities will be transferred in phases from mid-2006 until final closure of the Carrington units in summer 2007.

