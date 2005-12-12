Shell Revamps Ethoxylates

In a bid to improve plant utilization in its European ethoxylates and polyols businesses, Shell will stop making those products in Carrington, England. It will concentrate ethoxylates production in Wilton, England, and polyols production in Pernis, the Netherlands. The Pernis plant will be upgraded to take on the additional capacity. The activities will be transferred in phases from mid-2006 until final closure of the Carrington units in summer 2007.
