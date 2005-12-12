Suppremol Gets Zambon Backing

SuppreMol, a spin-off of Germany's Max-Planck Institute of Biochemistry, has been launched with the backing of Z-Cube, the venture-capital arm of the Italian drugmaker Zambon. SuppreMol is developing drugs that treat autoimmune diseases and allergies by acting on Fc receptors. Z-Cube says SuppreMol is the first European company it has helped launch. "To our knowledge, this is the first financing of a biotech start-up in Germany this year," adds SuppreMol CEO Peter Buckel.
