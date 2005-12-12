Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

U.S., Industry Plan Clean-coal Plant

Zero-emissions power plant will produce hydrogen as well as electricity

by Glenn Hess
December 12, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Vision
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Dept. of Energy Image
Artist's conception of FutureGen, a coal-fired, pollution-free power plant.
Credit: Dept. of Energy Image
Artist's conception of FutureGen, a coal-fired, pollution-free power plant.

Energy

The Department of Energysigned an agreement last week with an alliance of utilities and coal companies to build a prototype of the power plant of the future. The nearly $1 billion venture will combine electricity and hydrogen production with the virtually total elimination of harmful emissions, including greenhouse gases.

The so-called FutureGen initiative is a response to President George W. Bush's directive to develop a hydrogen economy to address global climate change.

"The prototype plant will be a stepping-stone toward future coal-fired power plants that not only will produce hydrogen and electricity with zero-emissions but will operate with some of the most advanced, cutting-edge technologies," says Energy Secretary Samuel W. Bodman.

The U.S. will invest $700 million in the project, and the eight-company consortium will contribute $250 million, evenly divided. The alliance plans to begin operations in 2012.

At the heart of the project will be coal gasification technologies that can collect air pollutants and convert them to usable by-products such as fertilizers and soil enhancers. DOE says the technologies also will use the coal to generate hydrogen, which can be used in fuel cells or fed to a refinery to upgrade petroleum products.

FutureGen will also capture carbon dioxide and sequester it in deep underground geologic formations. The initial goal will be to capture 90% of the plant's carbon dioxide, but capture of nearly 100% may be possible with advanced technologies, according to DOE.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE