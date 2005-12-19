Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Dupont, EPA Settle

Company to pay $16.5 million to settle PFOA allegations

by Cheryl Hogue
December 19, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Information, Please
[+]Enlarge
Credit: DUPONT PHOTO
EPA alleged that DuPont did not report data about human exposure to PFOA released from the company's plant outside of Parkersburg, W.Va., as required under the Toxic Substances Control Act.
Credit: DUPONT PHOTO
EPA alleged that DuPont did not report data about human exposure to PFOA released from the company's plant outside of Parkersburg, W.Va., as required under the Toxic Substances Control Act.

ENVIRONMENT

DuPont will spend $16.5 million to settle allegations that it withheld information about perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) from EPA, the agency said.

Granta Y. Nakayama, EPA assistant administrator for enforcement, says the most serious allegation involved failure to report for more than 20 years that PFOA was found in the umbilical cord blood of a baby of a woman working at DuPont's plant outside of Parkersburg, W.Va. That facility uses PFOA to manufacture DuPont's Teflon brand of polytetrafluoroethylene.

The information demonstrating that PFOA moves across the placenta "should have been reported immediately to EPA," Nakayama says.

DuPont also allegedly failed to report the results of blood tests, done at the company's request, of plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit who live near the West Virginia plant. Those people drank water drawn from wells near the plant and had blood levels of PFOA that were significantly higher than that of the U.S. population.

Other data DuPont allegedly did not turn over to EPA as promptly as required by law include three studies showing that an unidentified perfluorochemical was "significantly lethal" when inhaled by laboratory rats.

DuPont denied the allegations. Stacey J. Mobley, DuPont senior vice president and general counsel, says the company's interpretation of reporting requirements differed from EPA's. "The settlement allows us to put this matter behind us," Mobley says. DuPont had earlier set aside $15 million to cover the suit.

The company will pay a $10.25 million fine and spend $6.25 million for two additional projects. One is $5 million in research evaluating the potential for nine DuPont fluorotelomers to break down into PFOA. The remaining $1.25 million will fund microscale chemistry and green chemistry programs in schools near the West Virginia plant.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solvay withheld PFAS toxicity data, group claims
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. class-action case targets nine PFAS makers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DowDuPont, Chemours named in GenX lawsuit

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE