Chemistry Highlights 2005

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8351cov1_kitagawa.jpg
« Prev
Next »
8351cov1_kitagawa.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

December 19, 2005 Cover

Volume 83, Issue 51

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 83 | Issue 51
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Physical Chemistry

Chemistry Highlights 2005

A Modeling Coup

With supercomputers, first exact model of a molecular breakup is achieved

Materials Science Blossoms in Boston

Talks feature tooth whitening, electrochromic plastics, smart textiles, and nanoparticle studies

  • Environment

    Science for Peace in the Middle East

    Malta conferences encourage stronger scientific ties to counter political strife in troubled region

  • Materials

    Finding Magic in Polymer R&D

    Dutch Polymer Institute meeting spotlights research into new technology and applications

  • Safety

    Clashing over Hazmat Shipping

    Banning hazardous materials on certain rail routes would not eliminate risks, industry officials argue

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Analytical Chemistry

The $1,000 Genome

New methods aim to drive cost of sequencing an individual human genome to below $1,000

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Amazing grease, Feel the chemistry, Noel, Neighbors don't want the SHAFT

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT