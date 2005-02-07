Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Environment

Government Concentrates

February 7, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 6
NIH puts in place open-access policy

Officials at NIH rolled out the agency's open-access policy on Feb. 3 (C&EN, Jan. 24, page 10). The policy strongly encourages--but does not require--scientists to submit peer-reviewed manuscripts resulting from NIH-funded research within 12 months to PubMed Central, the agency's free digital archive of biomedical research. The policy goes into effect on May 2. "With the rapid growth in the public's use of the Internet, NIH must take a leadership role in making available to the public the research that we support," NIH Director Elias A. Zerhouni said. He stressed that manuscript submission is completely voluntary, making it as flexible as possible to maximize participation. In setting up and maintaining this collection of peer-reviewed research articles--which Zerhouni noted is expected to cost $2 million to $4 million per year--NIH aims to ensure public access to agency-funded research, create a stable archive of peer-reviewed research, and secure a searchable database of research publications. Although officials at NIH have no target participation rate, they are hopeful that a significant percentage of the approximately 60,000 papers describing NIH-funded research that are published each year will be submitted to PubMed Central.

EPA to review software on new chemicals

EPA science advisers will examine the computer software the agency uses to determine the potential risks of new chemicals that may be released into the environment. EPA employs the software, called the Estimation Programs Interface Suite, as it reviews premanufacture notices for new commercial chemicals. The software uses chemical structure to predict a substance's physical and chemical properties and environmental fate. In addition, the agency uses the software to estimate physical, chemical, and environmental properties of compounds already in commerce. The agency's Office of Pollution Prevention & Toxics has asked the EPA Science Advisory Board to examine the supporting science, functionality, and appropriate use of the software. Last week, the board announced it was seeking nominations for a panel to review the software. More information on the panel and the type of expertise sought in its members is available at http://www.epa.gov/fedrgstr/EPA-SAB/2005/January/Day-31/sab1716.htm.

Senate backs Bodman for Energy post

The Senate unanimously approved Samuel W. Bodman to be energy secretary on Jan. 31. Bodman, a chemical engineer and financier, previously was deputy secretary in the Department of Commerce and the Department of the Treasury. In statements during his Senate confirmation hearing, Bodman indicated his interest in and support for Department of Energy science programs and promised to improve coordination among science and technology programs at DOE. He also endorsed federal oversight to encourage siting of liquefied natural gas terminals and said he will press for passage of a national energy bill. Bodman, 66, also said he would recuse himself in department decisions related to Cabot Corp., a specialty chemical company that he used to manage and which he will continue to hold stock in.

Chemical treaty to allow arms plants switch

A technical change to the Chemical Weapons Convention now will allow nations that recently joined or will soon join the treaty to convert former chemical weapons facilities to peaceful purposes. Converted facilities will be monitored for 10 years. The change will allow Libya to convert its weapons facility to a pharmaceutical plant and may entice the 27 countries that have not yet joined the treaty to do so. In a related matter, the U.S. plans this year to give Russia $150 million to help build a chemical weapons destruction facility at Shchuchye. This is on top of $95 million the U.S. has already contributed to the building of this facility, which is slated to be begin operations by 2008.

Viruses included in 11th 'Report on Carcinogens'

The National Toxicology Program, an interagency group coordinated by the Department of Health & Human Services, released its 11th edition of the "Report on Carcinogens," adding 17 substances to the list. All of the new chemicals on the list are classified as "reasonably anticipated" to be human carcinogens. For the first time, viruses are listed in the report: hepatitis B virus, hepatitis C virus, and some human papilloma viruses. Other new listings include lead and all lead compounds; X-rays; three heterocyclic amines (produced in grilled meats); cobalt sulfate; and several substances used in paints, inks, and textile dyes. A total of 246 cancer-causing agents are now on the list. Federal law requires the list to be published every two years. The full report is available at http://ntp.niehs.nih.gov.

EPA, Justice settle with ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips, in a recent agreement with EPA and the Department of Justice, will spend $540 million for new pollution control equipment and penalties at nine refineries in seven states, representing nearly 10% of U.S. refining capacity. The company has also agreed to upgrade its leak detection and repair practices, implement programs to minimize flaring of hazardous gases, reduce emissions from sulfur recovery plants, and adopt strategies to ensure proper handling of benzene wastes. Additionally, the company will pay $4.5 million in fines and $10 million for local environmentally related projects. With this settlement, EPA says that more than half of U.S. refineries have agreed to install new pollution control equipment through provisions of the Clean Air Act's new source review (NSR), which requires companies to install modern pollution control equipment when making process changes that increase pollution. EPA says these settlements will reduce air pollution by 240,000 tons per year at 57 refineries once they are fully implemented. These same provisions have been fought by coal-fired electric utilities, and for them, EPA has issued new regulations that weaken NSR pollution control requirements, according to a report by the agency's Office of Inspector General (C&EN, Oct. 11, 2004, page 14).

 

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

