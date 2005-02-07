Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

February 7, 2005 Cover

Volume 83, Issue 6

Chemical companies target 13% rise in capital spending in 2005, but only a modest increase to R&D is considered

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 83 | Issue 6
Business

Future-oriented Spending

Chemical companies target 13% rise in capital spending in 2005, but only a modest increase to R&D is considered

Multilayers and Water Don't Mix

Fluorinated polyelectrolytic systems exhibit potentially useful hydrophobic properties

Direct Coupling of Indoles and Pyrroles

Simple and practical approach uses innate oxidation states of coupling partners

  • Policy

    First Ban on Rail Shipments Passed

    Washington, D.C., passes measure to block hazardous cargo near the Capitol

  • Business

    Next Big Thing at Informex

    Contract chemistry and service firms rise to the challenge of the 'Life Sciences Age'

  • Safety

    Material Safety Data Sheets Eyed

    MSDSs continue to be criticized for inaccuracies, but improvements are in the works

Science Concentrates

image name
Policy

Trade Data Woes

U.S. chemical industry posts three months of trade surplus, but the numbers are disturbingly volatile

Business & Policy Concentrates

