Future-oriented Spending
Chemical companies target 13% rise in capital spending in 2005, but only a modest increase to R&D is considered
February 7, 2005 Cover
Volume 83, Issue 6
Chemical companies target 13% rise in capital spending in 2005, but only a modest increase to R&D is considered
Credit:
Chemical companies target 13% rise in capital spending in 2005, but only a modest increase to R&D is considered
Fluorinated polyelectrolytic systems exhibit potentially useful hydrophobic properties
Simple and practical approach uses innate oxidation states of coupling partners
Washington, D.C., passes measure to block hazardous cargo near the Capitol
Contract chemistry and service firms rise to the challenge of the 'Life Sciences Age'
MSDSs continue to be criticized for inaccuracies, but improvements are in the works
U.S. chemical industry posts three months of trade surplus, but the numbers are disturbingly volatile