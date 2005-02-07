Project Seed: a Program That Works

FRUITFUL SUMMER [+]Enlarge Credit: COURTESY OF DELPHIA HARRIS

Project SEED has been transforming the lives of economically disadvantaged high school students for more than 36 years. Since 1968, more than 7,400 SEED students have had chemically related summer research experiences in academic, government, or industrial labs. The variety of SEED student projects reflects the wide diversity of chemistry and chemical engineering today; projects in nanotechnology, cancer research, polymer synthesis, chemical education, and environmental chemistry are just a few examples from recent years.

Last summer, more than 350 SEED students worked at more than 100 research institutions. The many positive SEED experiences not only transform the lives of SEED students but also positively impact other students, SEED families, teachers, and SEED mentors. SEED programs provide potentially life-changing experiences for many.

The success of Project SEED is the direct result of generous donations from the American Chemical Society; the Project SEED Endowment; and ACS members, friends, and corporations. At the ACS meeting last August in Philadelphia, the Council Committee on Project SEED voted to increase students' stipends by 30% next year, with the goal of doubling stipends over the next four years.

This bold step was taken after considering several factors. Potential SEED students have demanding financial situations, and current stipend levels were falling behind high school student summer wage options at fast food restaurants and retail stores. The committee believes that the size of the stipend is an important symbol of the value we place on the SEED experience. However, the committee also recognized that the goal of increasing stipends, without decreasing the total number of SEED students who can be supported, will be met only if additional resources are raised.

SEED offers students three levels of opportunity. The first, SEED I, is an initial summer research experience that in 2005 will offer $2,275 for working full time for eight to 10 weeks during the summer. The second, SEED II, affords the SEED student an opportunity to return for a second summer of research, at a slightly higher summer stipend that will increase to $2,600 in 2005. The third opportunity is a set of SEED scholarships in amounts up to $5,000 that are competitively awarded to SEED alumni to help support them in college.

In addition to financial support, the success of Project SEED depends on a nationwide team, including ACS staff, who facilitate the program; the Council Committee on Project SEED, which guides the program and selects the student participants; and many local section members, SEED coordinators, and SEED mentors.

Every student's SEED experience starts with a mentor and a research project approved by the committee. The mentor applies to the program by describing the overall scientific objective of a potential SEED project and the chemistry and techniques the student will experience. The mentors, so essential to the excellence of the program, represent a cross-section of ACS, including professors, industrial research scientists, and engineers.

Besides providing laboratory experiences, mentors offer career advice and opportunities for presenting at a local section activity, or, as in Philadelphia, at a national ACS SEED symposium. All SEED students are required to submit a final written project report and to complete a SEED evaluation. Each year, the national network of SEED coordinators as well as the students themselves speak out about the outstanding dedication of the SEED mentors.

More information about Project SEED, including guidelines and information for potential mentors and applicants, can be found on the ACS website at http://www.chemistry.org/education/student/projectseed.html.

The most gratifying tributes to the success of Project SEED come from the many former students who, after benefiting from the program as participants, continue to support SEED with the enthusiasm, inspiration, creativity, and testimonials that so effectively inspire potential mentors, coordinators, and donors to join the program.