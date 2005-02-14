Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Fluorine Chemistry's Uncharted Territory

by STEPHEN K. RITTER, C&EN WASHINGTON
February 14, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Smart
[+]Enlarge
Credit: DUPONT PHOTO
Credit: DUPONT PHOTO

Although the successes of fluorine chemistry were at the front of most chemists' minds at the Winter Fluorine Conference, one speaker gave the attendees a reminder that there are still a lot of unsolved challenges.

"There are some failures in fluorine chemistry," noted Bruce E. Smart, a DuPont chemist and research manager, during an invited lecture. "These topics have such potential significance in industry that they're worth talking about from time to time, to bring them to people's attention," he said.

Being from DuPont, Smart focused on fluoropolymers. These compounds are based on only a few fluorinated monomers, polymerization methods, and types of copolymers, he said. This is in contrast to the array of methodologies and types of polymers known for nonfluorinated compounds.

Coordination or metathesis polymerization methods, such as Ziegler-Natta-type reactions carried out on ethylene and propylene, have been unsuccessful with fluoroolefins, Smart said. These fluorinated monomers typically are too unreactive because they have highly electron-deficient double bonds. If they do react, metal fluoride elimination is a problem. These circumstances have limited commercial polymerizations to free-radical processes. It's also difficult to tailor high-molecular-weight block copolymer structures with fluoroolefins, he added.

FLUORINATOR
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of David O'Hagan
X-ray structure of one of the fluorinase enzyme's two trimers with three bound S-adenosyl-L-methionine substrate molecules. The enzyme uses inorganic fluoride to convert the molecules to 5'-fluoro-5'-deoxyadenosine.
Credit: Courtesy of David O'Hagan
X-ray structure of one of the fluorinase enzyme's two trimers with three bound S-adenosyl-L-methionine substrate molecules. The enzyme uses inorganic fluoride to convert the molecules to 5'-fluoro-5'-deoxyadenosine.

Fluoroolefin polymerization is still based largely on developments from the 1950s, he pointed out, while there have been myriad changes for hydrocarbon polymerizations, particularly in catalyst design and living polymerization capabilities. That means there are many opportunities for fluoropolymers, and there are “little pieces of evidence” in the chemical literature to suggest that organometallic chemistry involving late-transition metals with the right type of ligands could make a difference. “This is an encouraging area for chemists to think about,” he said.

Smart also mentioned efforts to replace fully fluorinated alkane surfactants, such as perfluorooctyl carboxylates and sulfonates that are used in polymerization processes. These compounds and their precursors are under scrutiny as persistent molecules that accumulate in the environment. “I think in the next few years we will see a lot of work to find replacements,” Smart said. “It’s possible, with the right design, that some of these materials can be lightly fluorinated and still express the surface activity of the long-chain surfactants.”

Another interesting prospect he noted is direct fluorination reactions using fluorspar (CaF2), which is the only raw material source for fluorine in the chemical industry. “There are no direct processes that use fluorspar, except to make HF,” Smart observed.

A final topic he touched on is fluorination using microbial fermentation technology. Only about a dozen organic fluorine compounds are found in nature, and so far only a single natural enzyme is known to facilitate formation of a carbon-fluorine bond. He cited the work of chemistry professor David O'Hagan of the University of St. Andrews, in Scotland, whose group isolated the fluorinase (C&EN, March 3, 2003, page 44).

O’Hagan, who attended the conference, has been working with researchers at GlaxoSmithKline to develop 18F-labeled compounds made by the enzyme that can be used as contrast agents for positron emission tomography. The St. Andrews group doesn’t yet have any fermentation studies in place, although progress is being made on site-directed mutagenesis of the enzyme, O’Hagan told C&EN. While O’Hagan didn’t speak about the fluorinase enzyme at the meeting, Cosimo D. Cadicamo in his group presented a poster summarizing work on the crystal structure of the enzyme and a mechanism for how the enzyme works [ChemBioChem, 5, 685 (2004)].

“These are all truly significant but hard problems that could almost revolutionize what’s going on in industrial fluorine chemistry,” Smart concluded. More On This Story Fluorine Rises To The Occasion From pharmaceuticals to high-tech materials, conference spotlights expanding role of fluorine

MORE ON THIS STORY

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How to add a carbonyl to a molecule using carbon monoxide and light
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Easy access to boronate esters and boronic acids
Chemistry year in review

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE