229th ACS Spring National Meeting

Stop by the C&EN booth #820 to meet George A. Olah, the 2005 Priestley Medal Winner and Nobel Laureate, on Tuesday, 3/15, from 1:30pm – 2:30pm. The C&EN booth will also feature information on ACS online resources, including the latest news; research; sources; timely articles covering employment, salary, and education; and other tools for ACS members. Visit www.cen-online.org and www.chemistry.org.

The American Chemical Society's 229th Spring National Meeting is heading back to San Diego. Thirty of the society's technical divisions, two secretariats, and nine committees will participate in just over 930 technical sessions. More than 9,200 papers will be presented.

The exposition, a description of which follows the technical program, will be open in the San Diego Convention Center from Monday, March 14, through Wednesday, March 16. Hundreds of companies and organizations will display books, services, instrumentation, safety equipment, and more. During the meeting, opportunities for continuing education and professional development will be available through exhibition workshops as well as via ACS divisions.

"Enterprise 2015," ACS President William F. Carroll's effort to develop scenarios of how the chemical enterprise--education, industry, and government--will change in the next 10 years, will be explored in four symposia. Other special symposia focusing on academics and a public outreach event called "Festival de Química" will round out the meeting.

The majority of ACS national awards for 2005 will be presented to recipients throughout the meeting. The awards dinner and general meeting will be held on Tuesday evening, March 15. George A. Olah will deliver the Priestley Medal Address during this event.

REGISTRATION

Early registration for the 229th national meeting is closed. However, you can still register via the Internet until March 17; standard fees took effect on Feb. 15. Late registrants may proceed to the preregistration counters at the San Diego Convention Center, Hall D Lobby, to pick up their credentials. Please bring a copy of your e-mail confirmation with you on-site for faster processing and to avoid duplicate registrations.

As an added service, attendees have the option to register online via any Internet connection using a credit card and will be able to pick up their credentials at the convention center, Hall D Lobby.

On-site Registration: Attendees may also register on-site at the convention center. ACS will provide self-registration counters along with the traditional attended registration counters. Standard registration fees apply.

On-site registration hours at the convention center are as follows: Saturday, March 12, 3 to 6 PM; Sunday and Monday, March 13 and 14, 7:30 AM to 6 PM; Tuesday, March 15, 7:30 AM to 5 PM; Wednesday, March 16, 7:30 AM to 4 PM; and Thursday, March 17, 7:30 to 11 AM. For your convenience, program booklets will also be available in the registration area.

HOUSING

For reservation and hotel information, log on to the ACS meetings website at http://chemistry.org/meetings/sandiego2005 and click on "Housing" or refer to the Preliminary Program in the Jan. 10 issue of C&EN.

TRANSPORTATION

AIR TRANSPORTATION. ACS has negotiated special fares for all of its 2005 meetings. Both carriers offer domestic zone fares for less than restricted fares and do not require a Saturday night stay.

United

(800) 521-4041, 8 AM to 10 PM EST

Refer to Meeting Plus Code 517SM

US Airways

(877) 874-7687, 8 AM to 9 PM EST Refer to Gold File No. 60673269

AUTO RENTAL. ACS has negotiated special meeting rates with both Avis and Hertz for the 2005 ACS Meeting Travel Program. To make your reservation, or for more information, call:

Avis

(800) 331-1600; online at http://www.avis.com

Refer to ID Code B120799

Hertz

(800) 654-2240; online at http://www.hertz.com

Refer to ID Code CV No. 02UZ0005

AIRPORT AND GROUND TRANSPORTATION. San Diego International Airport is located 10 minutes from downtown San Diego. Twenty-two major and commuter airlines service the San Diego International Airport. For terminal and airline information, call (619) 231-2100 or log on to the website at http://www.san.org.

The Metropolitan Transit System's (MTS) buses, trolleys, and coasters provide convenient transportation throughout San Diego County. Use them for travel to and from the airport, shopping centers, attractions, beaches, hotels, and Mexico. Bus schedules differ, but most hotels and attractions have service every 15 to 20 minutes. The San Diego Trolley runs every 15 minutes throughout most of the day and every 30 minutes in the evening.

The North County Coasters run 43 miles along the coast with station stops in downtown San Diego, Old Town, Solana Beach, Encinitas, Carlsbad, and Oceanside. You can also get a free trolley transfer, which will take you to Tijuana, Mexico. All MTS buses, trolleys, and coasters are equipped with wheelchair lifts. For schedule and fare information, contact MTS at (800) COMMUTE or visit the website at http://www.sdcommute.com.

Cloud 9 airport shuttle service is also available for a cost of $8.00 one way. For more information or to make a reservation, go to http://www.cloud9shuttle.com and click on "AMERCS2005" in the field that states, "Enter your promo code, group code, or frequent rider ID No."

Driving Directions: For parking information and driving directions to the San Diego Convention Center, go to http://www.sdcc.org/maps.

YOUNGER CHEMISTS COMMITTEE 4TH ANNUAL FUN RUN

Healthy scientists are happy scientists. Stretch your tired legs and join fellow chemists for the 4th Annual Younger Chemists Committee 5-K Run/1.5-Mile Walk on Monday, March 14, 6:30 to 7:30 AM. Everyone is encouraged to participate. Cosponsored by the Committee on Minority Affairs, the Society Committee on Education, the Women Chemists Committee, and the San Diego Convention Center. Prerace meeting location is at the rear of the convention center. For more detailed information and registration, go to http://chemistry.org/meetings/sandiego2005 and click on "Social & Special Events," or see the form on page 59 of the Preliminary Program in the Jan. 10 issue of C&EN.

Updates And Additions

SOCIAL & SPECIAL EVENTS

SUNDAY, MARCH 13

Meeting Event/NT, 8 AM to 5 PM

Undergraduate Hospitality Center, Manchester Grand Hyatt, Douglas D

Reception/NT, noon to 2 PM

ACS Scholars Reunion and Open House, San Diego Marriott, Manchester

Receptions/NT, 5 to 7 PM

Younger Chemists Committee, San Diego Marriott, Balboa

REU/LSAMP Travel Award Recipients, San Diego Convention Center,<br > Room 2

MONDAY, MARCH 14

Meeting Event/NT, 8 AM to 5 PM

Undergraduate Hospitality Center, Manchester Grand Hyatt, Douglas D

Reception/NT, 5 to 8 PM

Stanford University, School of Chemical Sciences Alumni & Friends, San Diego Convention Center, Room 31A

TUESDAY, MARCH 15

Meeting/NT, 3:30 to 5 PM

Division Officers Caucus, San Diego Marriott, Cardiff

Reception/NT, 6 to 9 PM

San Diego Science Writers, San Diego Marriott, Atlanta

MEETING INFORMATION ON THE WEB

The most up-to-date and the official final version of the technical program is the Web version: http://chemistry.org/meetings/sandiego2005. The information on this site will be updated as the meeting nears. Because some locations may change after C&EN's press time, also be sure to pick up an on-site program booklet at the meeting.