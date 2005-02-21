Advertisement

8308coveropen.jpg
February 21, 2005 Cover

Volume 83, Issue 8

From tea to statins, familiar products reveal the mechanisms behind this complex disease and inspire new ways to treat it

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 83 | Issue 8
Biological Chemistry

Untangling Alzheimer's

From tea to statins, familiar products reveal the mechanisms behind this complex disease and inspire new ways to treat it

Catalytic Nanomotors

Synthetic nanomotors are propelled by catalytic decomposition of hydrogen peroxide fuel

Trapping Roaches with Biochemistry

Structure of an important cockroach pheromone is finally elucidated

  • Environment

    New Products

    New and Notable in the Chemical Industry

  • Business

    Fluid Dynamics

    How Lubrizol got its groove back from additives to specialty materials

  • Environment

    Security, Defense Gain in 2006 Budget

    President's pledge to cut domestic spending trims most R&D funding

Science Concentrates

Synthesis

Circle Game

Copper-catalyzed azide-alkyne reaction is used to cyclodimerize large peptides

Business & Policy Concentrates

Bet you didn't know, Cane toad redux?, Mmm, delicious ... paper

 

