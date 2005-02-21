Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Investors Snap up Huntsman's IPO

Rockwood files for own stock offering on day of Huntsman launch

by Michael McCoy
February 21, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

PUBLICLY OWNED
[+]Enlarge
Credit: HUNTSMAN PHOTO
Huntsman makes the polyurethane intermediate propylene oxide in Port Neches, Texas.
Credit: HUNTSMAN PHOTO
Huntsman makes the polyurethane intermediate propylene oxide in Port Neches, Texas.

Signaling continued buoyancy in investors' view of the chemical industry, Huntsman Corp. has launched a successful initial public offering of stock, and Rockwood Specialties has filed documents for an IPO of its own.

At $23 per share, Huntsman's IPO was priced at the high end of the $21 to $23 range the firm anticipated earlier (C&EN, Feb. 7, page 12). The company sold 60.2 million shares, more than it had expected, and raised net proceeds of $1.45 billion. Its shares closed at $24.50, up 6.5%, at the end of their first day of trading.

Huntsman's IPO contrasted sharply with that of Celanese in January. That company, which like Huntsman is mainly a commodity chemical maker, initially priced its stock at $19 to $21 per share but dropped the offering to just $16 after investors balked at the price. Celanese's shares barely moved in their first day of trading, closing at $16.02.

John E. Roberts, a chemical analyst at Buckingham Research, says one big difference between the offerings is that Huntsman's proceeds went to pay down debt while Celanese's went to its owner, the Blackstone Group. "Huntsman is a stronger company for having gone public, while in the Celanese IPO only the pre-IPO owners benefited," he says.

Meanwhile, Rockwood Specialties Group, the specialty chemical maker owned by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and DLJ Merchant Banking, has filed documents with the Securities & Exchange Commission to sell up to $500 million in common stock in its own IPO. Rockwood grew substantially last year with the acquisition of four of Dynamit Nobel's chemical businesses.

Huntsman and Rockwood are joining Nalco Chemical and Westlake Chemical as newly public chemical companies. Still in the pipeline is BP's planned IPO of its olefins and derivatives business.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Nouryon readies for stock market listing
PQ launches initial public offering
PetroLogistics, Alpek Offer Stock

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE