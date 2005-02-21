New Products

Chemicals and materials

ANTICORROSION Fogging with this powder provides a fast, easy method of applying dry corrosion protection in tubes, pipes, and tanks. It is effective with both ferrous and nonferrous metals, including copper, brass, aluminum, silver, and tinplate. Cortec, http://www.cortecvci.com

IMPACT PROTECTION High-density epoxy putty repairs and protects equipment from extreme impact, flexing, and abrasion. Formulation contains acrylate and microalumina ceramic beads that provide compressive strength and wear resistance, extending the life of industrial equipment. Devcon, http://www.devcon.com

HOLOGRAPHIC Diffraction gratings provide high dispersion capability, high efficiencies for polarization modes, and wide bandwidth. They can be customized to enable design of compact spectrometers and are available to cover spectral ranges from 350 to 2,500 nm. Wasatch Photonics, http://www.wasatchphotonics.com

INDEX MATCHING Specialized fluids, gels, coatings, thermosets, and encapsulation materials are ideal for refractive-index matching in harsh environments. A wide range of materials can be supplied with the same refractive index. NuSil Technology, http://www.nusil.com

Literature and services

MEASUREMENT The 180-page process measurement catalog is divided into several color-coded sections including pH, dissolved oxygen, conductivity, turbidity, dissolved CO 2 , automation, and housings. Detailed product specifications and diagrams are provided. Mettler-Toledo Ingold, http://www.mt.com

Instruments and labware

PLASMID PREP The DNA-plasmid-prep filter-plate kit contains plates and seals for five 96-well plates. The design increases filter diameter, enhancing flow rate and binding capacity. Automation-friendly plates fit vacuum manifolds, centrifuges, and positive pressure devices. NUNC, http://www.nuncbrand.com

LIQUID HANDLER Workstation provides noncontact, low-volume sample delivery of cells, protein solutions, dimethyl sulfoxide, and viscous solutions into microplates. Device aspirates and dispenses up to eight reagents in volumes starting at 100 nL with precision and accuracy. Aurora Discovery, http://www.auroradiscovery.com

HPLC COLUMNS Reversed-phase, C8-bonded-silica columns provide outstanding peak shape for improved sensitivity, resolution, and quantitation in HPLC applications. Low pH stability improves the column lifetime. Columns of various lengths and internal diameters are available with 3.5-, 5-, or 10-µm spherical particles. Waters Corp., http://www.waters.com

EYEWEAR Safety glasses can be easily adjusted at four different points. The soft, lightweight brow bar has enough tension to fit a range of faces. The polycarbonate lenses block 99.9% of UV rays and are available with a durability coating or an antifog coating. Uvex Safety, http://www.uvex.com

SYRINGE PUMP Economical pump offers a flow rate range from 0.0014 µL per hour to 26.56 mL per minute. It is designed to hold microliter syringes ranging from 0.5 to 1,000 µL and glass or plastic syringes from 1 to 10 mL. An antisyphon bracket prevents leakage and secures the plunger and syringe body to the pump. Harvard Apparatus, http://www.harvardapparatus.com

Plant materials and equipment

PRESSURE GAUGE Digital unit provides local indication, signal transmission, or control for positive pressure and vacuum measurements. Pressure ranges are available to 6,000 psig. Options include panel mounting, battery-powered units, adjustable relay outputs, and a variety of diaphragm seals. Meriam Process Technologies, http://www.meriam.com

TABLET PRESS Double-sided press has an exchangeable turret design that maximizes output for any size of tablet, as well as a heavy compression-tonnage capability, noise reduction technology, and a bilayer conversion kit. Korsch America, http://www.korschamerica.com

FEEDER Rugged, flexible device can feed a wide range of granular and powdered materials. The fully digital weighing system has a large LCD display and can track up to 12 feeder systems at a time. Metering capacity ranges from 20 to 5,000 lb per hour.http://www.tech-pak.com



GAS DETECTOR Multigas detector provides real-time readings of up to four different gases with one-button operation. An easy-to-read, backlit display simultaneously shows readings for all gases being monitored, with both audible and visual alarms. All sensors are field-replaceable. Biosystems, http://www.biosystems.com



TACHOMETER Device measures centrifuges, pumps, rollers, shafts, motors, and moving surfaces, displaying revolutions per minute, feet per minute, yards per minute, and meters per minute. Short sampling time provides answers in two seconds. Control Co., http://www.control3.com Tech Packaging Group,

New Products is written by Melissa Braddock, who can be reached at m_braddock@acs.org.