National Academy of Engineering Elects New Members

HONORS
The National Academy of Engineering (NAE) has elected 74 new members and 10 foreign associates. They bring the total U.S. membership in NAE to 2,195 people and its foreign associate membership to 178 people.
New members and foreign associates who are chemists or chemical engineers or who work in chemically related areas include the following:
NEW MEMBERS
Harvey W. Blanch, University of California, Berkeley; Chau-Chyun Chen, Aspen Technology Inc., Cambridge, Mass.; Joseph M. DeSimone, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill; Dominic M. Di Toro, University of Delaware, Newark; Gerald G. Fuller, Stanford University; George Georgiou, University of Texas, Austin; Carol K. Hall, North Carolina State University, Raleigh; Allan S. Hoffman, University of Washington, Seattle; James O. Leckie, Stanford University; Frances S. Ligler, Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, D.C.; Subhash Mahajan, Arizona State University, Tempe; Danny D. Reible, University of Texas, Austin; Subhash C. Singhal, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Richland, Wash.; Jeffrey Wadsworth, Oak Ridge National Laboratory; George M. Whitesides, Harvard University; and Ralph T. Yang, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.
NEW FOREIGN ASSOCIATES
Michele B. Jamiolkowski, Technical University of Torino, in Italy; Ora Kedem, Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel; and Nikolay P. Laverov, Russian Academy of Sciences, Moscow.
