Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

National Academy of Engineering Elects New Members

by Susan R. Morrissey
February 21, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
DeSimone
DeSimone

[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO BY ROBERT LISAK
Whitesides
Credit: PHOTO BY ROBERT LISAK
Whitesides

HONORS

The National Academy of Engineering (NAE) has elected 74 new members and 10 foreign associates. They bring the total U.S. membership in NAE to 2,195 people and its foreign associate membership to 178 people.

New members and foreign associates who are chemists or chemical engineers or who work in chemically related areas include the following:

NEW MEMBERS

Harvey W. Blanch, University of California, Berkeley; Chau-Chyun Chen, Aspen Technology Inc., Cambridge, Mass.; Joseph M. DeSimone, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill; Dominic M. Di Toro, University of Delaware, Newark; Gerald G. Fuller, Stanford University; George Georgiou, University of Texas, Austin; Carol K. Hall, North Carolina State University, Raleigh; Allan S. Hoffman, University of Washington, Seattle; James O. Leckie, Stanford University; Frances S. Ligler, Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, D.C.; Subhash Mahajan, Arizona State University, Tempe; Danny D. Reible, University of Texas, Austin; Subhash C. Singhal, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Richland, Wash.; Jeffrey Wadsworth, Oak Ridge National Laboratory; George M. Whitesides, Harvard University; and Ralph T. Yang, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

NEW FOREIGN ASSOCIATES

Michele B. Jamiolkowski, Technical University of Torino, in Italy; Ora Kedem, Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel; and Nikolay P. Laverov, Russian Academy of Sciences, Moscow.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Chemists elected to the National Academy of Sciences for 2021
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists elected to National Academy of Sciences
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists among new NAS members for 2017

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE