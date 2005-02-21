Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Trapping Roaches with Biochemistry

Structure of an important cockroach pheromone is finally elucidated

by Bethany Halford
February 21, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

LOVE IS IN THE AIR
[+]Enlarge
Credit: © SCIENCE 2005
A female German cockroach lets males know she's ready to mate by raising her wings and emitting the pheromone blattellaquinone.
Credit: © SCIENCE 2005
A female German cockroach lets males know she's ready to mate by raising her wings and emitting the pheromone blattellaquinone.

CHEMICAL SIGNALING

The chemical that makes a common household cockroach irresistible to her suitors may soon be used to create a new type of poisoned bait trap that can be used to kill nests of those same smitten insects. A group led by Wendell L. Roelofs, a professor of insect biochemistry at Cornell University, has deduced the structure of the sex pheromone that the female German cockroach, Blattella germanica, uses to attract potential mates [Science, 307, 1104 (2005)].

The simple 12-carbon pheromone--dubbed blattellaquinone by Roelofs and colleagues--has eluded natural products chemists for decades, according to Coby Schal, one of the report's coauthors and an entomologist at North Carolina State University. Entomologists didn't even realize it existed until 1993. Before then, they assumed that B. germanica didn't need a volatile sex pheromone because the cockroaches live in close quarters where males could easily find females, Schal says.

SIMPLE CHEMISTRY
[+]Enlarge
Blattellaquinone can be synthesized in two easy steps, making it an attractive compound for baiting roach traps.
Blattellaquinone can be synthesized in two easy steps, making it an attractive compound for baiting roach traps.

Getting enough of the pheromone to pin down its structure also proved to be a challenge: The compound is thermally unstable and is produced only in extremely small amounts by the female cockroach. It took more than 10 years and about 10,000 cockroaches, but the team was finally able to identify and purify the sex pheromone, thanks to a massive extraction effort and some specialized gas chromatography (GC) techniques.

To figure out which of the German cockroach's pheromones was responsible for long-range attraction, the team used a GC detector that's hooked up to a male cockroach. The instrument monitors his antennae's response to different compounds in the pheromone mix.

Once they knew which pheromone they were looking for, Schal's lab had the Herculean task of extracting enough material to characterize the compound. Extracts from about 5,000 female cockroaches ultimately gave 5 g of blattellaquinone. Satoshi Nojima, who was working in Roelofs' lab at the time, developed a special preparative GC technique to purify the thermally unstable molecule.

Roelofs' group employed standard characterization techniques to figure out the compound's chemical structure. They then synthesized the quinone and field-tested it at a cockroach-infested pig farm.

Despite their European moniker, German cockroaches infest homes and restaurants all over the world. If you've got a roach problem, it's usually a German cockroach problem, Roelofs says.

"This is a very important discovery for scientists," notes Philip G. Koehler, an entomology professor at the University of Florida who specializes in cockroach management. "The cockroach is known to be capable of transmitting disease, and allergic reactions to its shed skin and droppings are the most important causes of asthma in inner-city children."

The researchers have a patent pending on blattellaquinone, and several companies are interested in using the compound in their cockroach traps. These blattellaquinone-baited traps are likely to be more effective than food-baited traps, according to Koehler, because more roaches would be drawn by the pheromone. The tainted males would then return to the nest and poison it.

"The best control of this cockroach," Koehler says, "will be to use its own biology to defeat it."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Soil smell is bacterial lure
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Edible fungus yields new pineapple flavor molecule
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scorpion venom yields novel alkaloid﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE