Call for Nominations for Exxonmobil Solid State Chemistry Faculty Fellowship

The Exxonmobil Foundation is seeking nominations for its 2005 Solid State Chemistry Faculty Fellowship, which includes a $10,000 unrestricted grant.
This fellowship recognizes young scientists who have made substantial contributions to the discipline of solid-state chemistry and have the potential to emerge as leaders in the field. It also recognizes solid-state chemistry as a critical science and engineering discipline that is a vital component of the U.S. research enterprise. The recipient of the fellowship must hold a tenure-track faculty position at a U.S. institution, must not yet have received tenure, and preferably should not currently be in the final stage of tenure review.
The recipient will be chosen on the basis of past and current independent contributions and on the potential for future contributions to the knowledge of synthesis, properties, reactivity, structure, and bonding in solids. The fellowship will be formally presented at the ACS national meeting in Washington, D.C., Aug. 28–Sept. 1.
Nominations must contain three copies of the following: a one-page summary of current research interests, a publication list, copies of not more than three recent publications, a brief curriculum vitae, and three supporting letters, including that of the nominator. The deadline for nominations is March 10. Applicants will be notified of the decision by April 15.
All nomination materials and inquiries should be addressed to Edward G. Gillan, Department of Chemistry, University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA 52242-1294; (319) 335-1308; fax (319) 335-1270; e-mail: edward-gillan@uiowa.edu.
