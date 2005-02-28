Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Call for Nominations for Exxonmobil Solid State Chemistry Faculty Fellowship

by JANET DODD
February 28, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

The Exxonmobil Foundation is seeking nominations for its 2005 Solid State Chemistry Faculty Fellowship, which includes a $10,000 unrestricted grant.

This fellowship recognizes young scientists who have made substantial contributions to the discipline of solid-state chemistry and have the potential to emerge as leaders in the field. It also recognizes solid-state chemistry as a critical science and engineering discipline that is a vital component of the U.S. research enterprise. The recipient of the fellowship must hold a tenure-track faculty position at a U.S. institution, must not yet have received tenure, and preferably should not currently be in the final stage of tenure review.

The recipient will be chosen on the basis of past and current independent contributions and on the potential for future contributions to the knowledge of synthesis, properties, reactivity, structure, and bonding in solids. The fellowship will be formally presented at the ACS national meeting in Washington, D.C., Aug. 28&#150;Sept. 1.

Nominations must contain three copies of the following: a one-page summary of current research interests, a publication list, copies of not more than three recent publications, a brief curriculum vitae, and three supporting letters, including that of the nominator. The deadline for nominations is March 10. Applicants will be notified of the decision by April 15.

All nomination materials and inquiries should be addressed to Edward G. Gillan, Department of Chemistry, University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA 52242-1294; (319) 335-1308; fax (319) 335-1270; e-mail: edward-gillan@uiowa.edu.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Inorganic Nanoscience Award seeks applicants
Nominations sought for inorganic nanoscience award
Nichols Medal Nominations Open

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE