The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

People

Engineering Academy Honors Leland Clark

by AALOK MEHTA
February 28, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 9
AWARDS

The National Academy of Engineering gave out its three highest honors of the year--including a $500,000 prize recognizing biochemist Leland C. Clark Jr.--at a gala dinner in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 21.

Clark, a former university distinguished professor and professor emeritus at the University of Cincinnati, received the Fritz J. & Dolores H. Russ Prize. Clark was cited for a lifetime of work developing biosensors, most famously the first device to rapidly determine the glucose level in blood. Many devices used by diabetics to monitor their condition are based on Clark's design.

He invented the Clark oxygen electrode, which remains a standard for measuring dissolved oxygen for many medical and environmental applications. Clark has also worked on blood substitutes and breathable liquids.

Minoru S. (Sam) Araki, Francis J. Madden, Edward A. Miller, James W. Plummer, and Don H. Schoessler split the $500,000 Charles Stark Draper Prize, which honors engineers whose accomplishments have significantly benefited society, for developing Corona, the first space-based Earth observation system.

Edward J. Coyle, Leah H. Jamieson, and William C. Oakes shared the $500,000 Bernard M. Gordon Prize, recognizing innovation in engineering and technology education, for work on the Engineering Projects in Community Service program

