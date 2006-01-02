Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Chiral Sex Cues

Male elephants' mix of pheromone enantiomers stirs up animal passions

by Ivan Amato
January 2, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

No Secrets
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Heidi Riddle and Bets Rasmussen
Male Asian elephants secrete from a facial gland streams of pheromones that signal their age and sexual status.
Credit: Courtesy of Heidi Riddle and Bets Rasmussen
Male Asian elephants secrete from a facial gland streams of pheromones that signal their age and sexual status.

For several months each year, male elephants emit a message-laden chemical secretion from glands above their cheeks. It's part of an annual social phase known as musth, a time of pumped-up aggression and sexual activity for males at or beyond their teen years. Animal communications researcher L. Elizabeth L. Rasmussen of Oregon Health & Science University, Beaverton, has for years been teasing apart the musth messages in Asian elephants, and now she and her colleagues have uncovered a chemical subtlety with powerful social consequences (Nature 2005, 438, 1097).

Males in musth emit mirror-image forms, or enantiomers, of the pheromone known as frontalin, which was first identified in 1969. Rasmussen's team has found that male Asian elephants, as they mature and as they progress through musth each year, emit frontalin enantiomers in changing ratios.

The researchers harvested musth secretions from more than 100 elephants at different locations by gently pressing on the cheeks of often-frisky male elephants. The scientists collected musth secretions from males of different ages, ranging from teenage musth rookies to mature males in their 30s and 40s, and also from the same animals at different times during musth.

The scientists found that young males produce frontalin mixtures richer in one enantiomer than the other. As the elephants mature, the enantiomeric mixtures become more balanced and more concentrated. When that happens, the mixture repels other males while piquing the interest of ovulating females. The researchers discovered this in behavioral tests in which male and female elephants were coaxed into entering a test site spiked in several locations with musth secretions.

A next step, the researchers say, will be to investigate how the two frontalin enantiomers interact with receptor proteins and other molecules in the pheromone-signaling process.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Testosterone alters isoflurane sensitivity
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How mimicking a bee under attack can attract pollinators
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Climbing Fern’s Sex Chemistry Exposed

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE