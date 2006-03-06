231st ACS National Meeting

[+]Enlarge Credit: 2005 Kevin C. Rose/Atlanta Photos.com

The vibrant city of Atlanta will serve as the meeting place for the American Chemical Society's upcoming 231st national meeting. Twenty-nine of the society's technical divisions, one secretariat, and nine committees will participate in 741 sessions. More than 8,000 papers will be presented.

The exposition, a description of which follows the technical program, will be located in the Georgia World Congress Center, Bldg. B, Halls B2 and B3, from Monday, March 27, through Wednesday, March 29. Exhibitors will showcase services, instruments, books, computer hardware and scientific software, and more. As always, opportunities for continuing education and professional development will be available through exhibition workshops as well as through ACS divisional and professional workshops and ACS short courses.

The spring meeting also provides the occasion to celebrate many of the chemists who are this year's ACS national award winners. The awards dinner and ceremony will be held on Tuesday evening, March 28. Paul S. Anderson will deliver the Priestley Medal Address at this event. Other national award winners will deliver their addresses throughout the meeting.

ACS President E. Ann Nalley will host a presidential symposium, "Ensuring the Future: Sustaining and Strengthening Basic and Applied Research," with a reception to follow, on Sunday, March 26, from 1:30 to 4 PM. Other special symposia include "Excellence in Graduate Polymer Research," "Workforce of the Future: Filling the Science Pipeline," and "Women Leaders in Chemistry: Stories of Challenges Met."

The Younger Chemists Committee-sponsored 5-K Fun Run and 1.5-Mile Walk as well as the Women Chemists Committee-sponsored Golf Tournament offer meeting attendees a chance to get outside for some exercise and fun.

REGISTRATION

All attendees, including speakers andposter presenters, must register for the meeting in order to participate in the technical sessions. Sponsored speakers should contact the symposium organizer or division program chair to clarify the terms of their invitation and to determine who will complete the speaker's registration. Attendees must display their badge at all times in order to be admitted to official ACS sessions and events.

Registration for the 231st ACS national meeting and exposition in Atlanta is open until March 30.

Early Registration. Early registration for the 231st national meeting will close after March 8. Early registration attendees with U.S. and Canadian addresses should receive their badge credentials in the mail before the meeting. International registrants and early registrants who did not receive their badge credentials must pick them up at ACS Attendee Registration in the Georgia World Congress Center, Building A/B-Registration Hall.

Standard and On-Site Registration. Standard registration fees are in effect between March 9 and March 30. Attendees who register after March 8 must pick up their badge credentials on-site at ACS Attendee Registration in the Georgia World Congress Center, Building A/B-Registration Hall. Please bring your e-mail confirmation for faster processing.

Registration Changes. Attendees can change their existing registration by updating their credentials on-site between March 25 and March 30 at ACS Attendee Registration in the Georgia World Congress Center, Building A/B-Registration Hall. Bring your confirmation and/or badge credentials for faster processing.

SOCIAL AND SPECIAL EVENTS

The following schedule of social and special events will take place at the meeting. Ticketed events are numbered and can be ordered through registration between now and March 28. Based on availability, tickets may be purchased on-site in the registration area. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-sold basis. Ticket prices are shown or events are coded as follows: T-ticket required; NT-sponsored, no ticket required; P-partially subsidized; COD-cash bar or payment due on individual basis at event.

HOW TO PURCHASE TICKETS

Event tickets may be purchased through attendee registration online until March 28, by mail until March 8, or by fax and telephone until March 22. Based on availability, tickets may be purchased on-site in the registration area. Ticket sales for specific events will close 24 hours prior to the event. Some event organizers may have a limited number of tickets for sale at the door of the event. (It is best to confirm this with the organizer.)

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

SOCED Reception/NT

6 to 8 PM

Westin Peachtree Plaza, Peachtree D

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

COACh Reception/COD

5 to 7 PM

Atlanta Marriott Downtown (formerly Wyndham Atlanta), Centennial B

IAC Reception for International Attendees/NT

5:30 to 7:30 PM

Hilton Atlanta, Salon C

CHED Social Hour & Dinner/T

Ticket No. SE-01/$45

6 to 9:30 PM

Max Lager's American Grill & Brewery, 320 Peachtree Street

SUNDAY, MARCH 26

PMSE Speakers/Presiders/Organizers Breakfast/NT

7:30 to 8:30 AM

Omni at CNN Center, Cottonwood B

Undergraduate Student Affiliate Hospitality Center/NT

8 AM to 5 PM

Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Regency

Joint POLY/PMSE Break Room/NT

9 AM to 5 PM

Omni at CNN Center, Redwood

Morning Tea with Graduate School

Recruiters/NT

10:30 AM to noon

Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Regency

CHED High School/College Interface Luncheon/T

Ticket No. SE-02/$28

Noon to 1:30 PM

Omni at CNN Center, Grand Ballroom D

WCC Local Section Networking Dutch Treat Lunch/COD

Noon to 1:30 PM

Omni at CNN Center, Prime Meridian

Presidential Symposium Reception/NT

4 to 6 PM

Georgia World Congress Center, B310

Town Hall Meeting Event/NT

4:45 to 5:45 PM

Hilton Atlanta, Ballroom D

A unique opportunity to question the nominees for ACS president-elect 2007???sponsored by N&E

YCC Reception/NT

5 to 6 PM

Atlanta Marriott Marquis, Salon IV

CMA Networking Social/NT

5 to 7 PM

Atlanta Marriott Marquis, Salon II

Graduate Student Symposium Planning Committee Reception/NT

5 to 7 PM

Omni at CNN Center, Grand Ballroom E

POLY Awards Poster Session & Reception/NT

5:30 to 7 PM

Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B4

BMGT Reception/NT

5:30 to 8 PM

Georgia World Congress Center, C209

District II Councilors Caucus/NT

6 to 7 PM

Hilton Atlanta, Ballroom C

District IV Councilors Caucus/NT

6 to 7 PM

Hilton Atlanta, Salon C

District V Councilors Caucus/NT

6 to 7 PM

Hilton Atlanta, Salon D

Middle Atlantic District Councilors

Caucus/NT

6 to 7 PM

Hilton Atlanta, Ballroom D

Western District Councilors Caucus/NT

6 to 7 PM

Hilton Atlanta, Salon A

TECH NCTA Award Dinner/T

Ticket No. SE-03/$59

6 to 9:30 PM

Ray's in the City, 240 Peachtree Street

CINF Welcoming Reception/NT

6:30 to 8:30 PM

Westin Peachtree Plaza, Peachtree C

Sponsored by CAS

Student Affiliates Chapter Awards Ceremony & Reception/NT

7 to 8:30 PM

Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Centennial III/IV

Honoring chapters recognized as outstanding, commendable, and honorable mention for their accomplishments during the 2004???05 academic year.

CHED Poster Session & Social Hour/NT

7:30 to 9:30 PM

Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B4

I&EC Poster Session & Social Hour/NT

7:30 to 9:30 PM

Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B4

INOR Poster Session & Social Hour/NT

8 to 10 PM

Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B4

ORGN Poster Session & Social Hour/NT

8 to 10 PM

Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B4

Undergraduate Student Social Hour/NT

8:30 to 11:30 PM

Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Centennial I/II

MONDAY, MARCH 27

Younger Chemists Committee 5K Fun Run & 1.5 Mile Walk/COD

6:30 to 7:30 AM

Join us for the 5th annual YCC Fun Run to be held at Piedmont Park, 2 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. Stretch your legs and join fellow chemists for the annual Younger Chemists Committee 5K Run/1.5 Mile Walk. Bus transportation from the Georgia World Congress Center to the park will be available. Register by March 10 to take advantage of the early registration fee ($25) and to receive a free T-shirt. After March 10, the registration fee is $35. Registration forms and details are available online at acswebcontent.acs.org/nationalmeeting/atlanta2006/YCC_reg.pdf.

PMSE Speakers/Presiders/Organizers Breakfast/NT

7:30 to 8:30 AM

Omni at CNN Center, Cottonwood B

Women in Industry Breakfast/T

Ticket No. SE-04 (regular)/$25

Ticket No. SE-05 (student)/$15

7:30 to 9 AM

Atlanta Marriott Marquis, Ballroom

Salon III

Undergraduate Student Affiliate Hospitality Center/NT

8 AM to 5 PM

Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Regency

Graduate School Recruiting Breakfast/NT

8 to 10:30 AM

Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Regency

Joint POLY/PMSE Break Room/NT

9 AM to 5 PM

Omni at CNN Center, Redwood

Faculty Advisers Coffee Break/NT

9 to 10:30 AM

Hyatt Regency, Hanover/CD

Are you a faculty adviser who would like to talk with other advisers about how to balance your responsibilities? Are you unsure about what information should be reported to the ACS Student Affiliates Office? Is your chapter inactive or becoming dormant? If you answered yes to any of these questions or have additional questions, you should plan to attend this coffee break. There will be no set agenda???the discussions will be driven by the attendees to make sure that your questions are addressed by seasoned faculty advisers.

Kids & Chemistry Workshop/NT

10:30 AM to noon

Hyatt Regency Atlanta, International North



NSF & REU-LASMP Reception/NT

11 AM to 2 PM

Georgia World Congress Center, B309

PMSE Awards Luncheon/T

Ticket No. SE-06/$50

11:30 AM to 1 PM

Omni at CNN Center, Grand Ballroom D

Committee on Minority Affairs Reception & Luncheon/T

Ticket No. SE-07/$38

11:30 AM to 1:30 PM

Atlanta Marriott Marquis, Marquis Ballroom Salon I

TECH Luncheon/T

Ticket No. SE-08/$29

Noon to 2 PM

Jock's and Jill's, 1 CNN Center, Suite 265

Corporation Associates Awards Luncheon/T

Ticket No. SE-09/$30

12:30 to 1:30 PM

Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Hanover E

POLY Excellence in Graduate Polymer Research Symposium Reception/NT

4:45 to 5:45 PM

Omni at CNN Center, Cypress

CHAL Reception/NT

5 to 7 PM

Georgia World Congress Center, C210

Research Corporation Reception/NT

5:30 to 7:30 PM

Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Hanover E

Honoring the 2006 recipient of the Award for Research at an Undergraduate Institution

COLL Poster Session & Social Hour/Business Meeting/NT

5:30 to 8 PM

Omni at CNN Center, Grand Ballroom D

ANYL Dinner/T

Ticket No. SE-10/$60

6 to 10 PM

Ray's in the City, 240 Peachtree Street

Iota Sigma Pi Alumni Hour/NT

6 to 7:30 PM

Georgia World Congress Center, C104

Corporation Associates Reception for Undergraduates/NT

6 to 7:30 PM

Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Hanover C/D

University of Michigan Department of Chemistry Alumni & Future Faculty Reception/NT

6 to 7:30 PM

Georgia World Congress Center, B202

Iowa State University Chemistry Alumni & Friends Reception/COD

6 to 7:30 PM

Georgia World Congress Center, B204

CINF Reception/NT

6:30 to 8:30 PM

Georgia World Congress Center, B308

Sponsored by ThermoML

Emory University Chemistry Alumni Reception/NT

6:30 to 9 PM

Embassy Suites at Centennial Park, Legacy Ballroom F

Chinese American Chemical Society Dinner/T

Ticket No. SE-11/$25

6:30 to 9:30 PM

Southern Company Building, 30 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd.

Take MARTA to N2 (Civic Center)

COMP/PHYS Parr Symposium Dinner/T

Ticket No. SE-12/$40

6:30 to 9:30 PM

Atlanta Marriott Downtown (formerly Wyndham Atlanta), Centennial Ballroom A/B

NUCL Social Hour/NT

7 to 9 PM

Atlanta Marriott Downtown (formerly Wyndham Atlanta), Olympic A

University of New Hampshire Alumni & Friends Reception/COD

7 to 10 PM

Georgia World Congress Center, B301

Sci-Mix Interdivisional Poster Session & Mixer/P

8 to 10 PM

Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B4

TUESDAY, MARCH 28

Northwestern University Alumni & Friends Breakfast/NT

7:30 to 9 AM

Westin Peachtree Plaza, International B

PMSE Speakers/Presiders/Organizers Breakfast/NT

7:30 to 8:30 AM

Omni at CNN Center, Cottonwood B

University of Minnesota Alumni & Friends Breakfast/T

Ticket No. SE-13/$10

7:30 to 9 AM

Georgia World Congress Center, B202

Silver Circle & Retiree Breakfast/T

Ticket No. SE-14/$10

7:30 to 9 AM

Atlanta Marriott Marquis, Marquis Ballroom Salon I

"Why Innovation Matters to the U.S. Economy." Past-president Bill Carroll will brief members on the recent NAS report "Rising above the Gathering Storm" and how government, industry, and the American Chemical Society are addressing the recommendations.

Cornell University Breakfast/NT

7:45 to 9 AM

Georgia World Congress Center, B309

Joint POLY/PMSE Break Room/NT

9 AM to 5 PM

Omni at CNN Center, Redwood

ACS Member Insurance 40th Anniversary Luncheon/T

Ticket No. SE-15/Free; ticket required

11:30 AM to 1:30 PM

Georgia World Congress Center, B204

Alpha Chi Sigma Luncheon/COD

11:30 AM to 1:30 PM

Westin Peachtree Plaza, Sun Dial Restaurant

Alpha Chi Sigma brothers are invited to this traditional social luncheon. This is a fabulous opportunity to meet and greet brothers and members of the Supreme Council. The price for the banquet-style meal will be $25 or less (beverages extra). Please indicate your intention to attend at the Alpha Chi Sigma desk in the Georgia World Congress Center by March 27. Our hosts are the brothers from the Georgia Tech Chapter. For additional information, contact the GP, Howard McLean via e-mail: mclean@rose-hullman.edu or gpa@alphachisigma.org

WCC/Eli Lilly Travel Awards Poster Session/NT

11:30 AM to noon

Atlanta Marriott Marquis, Salon III

CINF Luncheon/T

Ticket No. SE-16/$30

Noon to 1:30 PM

Georgia World Congress Center, B308

Women Chemists Committee Luncheon/T

Ticket No. SE-17 (regular)/$40

Ticket No. SE-18 (student)/$25

Noon to 1:30 PM

Atlanta Marriott Marquis, Marquis Ballroom Salon IV

COLL Luncheon/T

Ticket No. SE-19/$30

Noon to 1:45 PM

Omni at CNN Center, Grand Ballroom D

CCA Reception/NT

1:30 to 2 PM

Atlanta Marriott Marquis, International Room, 2

Division Officers Caucus/NT

3:30 to 5 PM

Atlanta Marriott Marquis, Salon I

Local Section Tour Speakers/Hospitality Awards Reception/NT

4 to 6 PM

Atlanta Marriott Marquis, International 4/5

HIST Chemists-Composers Reception/ NT

4:30 to 6 PM

Georgia World Congress Center, A409

Sponsored by the Chemical Heritage Foundation

Presidential Symposium Reception/NT

5 to 6 PM

Georgia World Congress Center, B204

Auburn Chemistry Alumni Social Hour/NT

5 to 6:30 PM

Omni at CNN Center, Cottonwood B

Division Councilors Caucus/NT

5 to 6:30 PM

Atlanta Marriott Marquis, Salon I

District I Councilors Caucus/NT

5:30 to 7 PM

Hilton Atlanta, Salon A

Joint PMSE/POLY Poster Session & Social Hour/COD

6 to 8 PM

Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B4

CELL Anselme Payen Award Social Hour & Dinner/T

Ticket No. SE-20/$60

6 to 10 PM

Embassy Suites at Centennial Park, Legacy A/B

ENVR Social Hour & Dinner/T

Ticket No. SE-21/$80

6:30 to 9 PM

Hilton Atlanta, Nikolai's Roof Restaurant

2006 ACS Awards Banquet & Ceremony and General Meeting of the Society/T

Ticket No. SE-22/$125

6:30 to 10 PM

Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Centennial Ballroom

FUEL/PETR Joint Division Dinner/T

Ticket No. SE-24/$50

6:30 to 9:30 PM

Atlanta Fish Market, 265 Pharr Road

INOR Poster Session & Social Hour/NT

7 to 9 PM

Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B4

ORGN Poster Session & Social Hour/COD

8 to 10 PM

Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B4

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

PMSE Speakers/Presiders/Organizers Breakfast/NT

7:30 to 8:30 AM

Omni at CNN Center, Cottonwood B

ACS Council Meeting/NT

8 AM to noon

Hilton Atlanta, Grand Ballroom

Joint POLY/PMSE Break Room/NT

9 AM to 5 PM

Omni at CNN Center, Redwood

WCC Golf Tournament/COD

Noon to 6 PM

The 3rd annual WCC benefit golf tournament will be held at the beautiful Bobby Jones Golf Course, 384 Woodward Way. Tournament events begin at noon with a shotgun start at 1:30 PM. Plan now to sign up and play. Fees are $75 per golfer or $300 for a foursome until March 1. Registration deadline is March 15. Registration forms and details are on the WCC website at membership.acs.org/W/WCC/. Contact Janet Bryant at janetlbryant@pnl.gov or Felicia Dixon at wcc@acs.org with questions or comments.

Purdue Chemistry Alumni Dinner/T

Ticket No. SE-23/$20

6:30 to 9:30 PM

Georgia World Congress Center, B309

PHYS Poster Session & Social Hour/COD

7 to 10 PM

Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B4

ORGN Poster Session & Social Hour/COD

8 to 10 PM

Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B4

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

PMSE Speakers/Presiders/Organizers Breakfast/NT

7:30 to 8:30 AM

Omni at CNN Center, Cottonwood B

Joint POLY/PMSE Break Room/NT

9 AM to 5 PM

Omni at CNN Center, Redwood

MEETING INFORMATION ON THE WEB

The most up-to-date and the official final version of the technical program is the Web version: chemistry.org/meetings/atlanta2006. The information on this site will be updated as the meeting nears. Because some locations may change after C&EN's press time, also be sure to pick up an on-site program booklet at the meeting.

HOUSING FOR THE ATLANTA NATIONAL MEETING

Refer to the ACS meetings website at chemistry.org/meetings/national/housing.html or to the Preliminary Program in the Jan. 30 issue of C&EN for reservation and hotel information.

