The Partnership Push

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8410cov1a.jpg
« Prev
Next »
8410cov1a.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

March 6, 2006 Cover

Volume 84, Issue 10

The value of alliances between drug majors and biotechnology firms has shot up, with a renewed interest in early-stage deals

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 84 | Issue 10
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Pharmaceuticals

The Partnership Push

The value of alliances between drug majors and biotechnology firms has shot up, with a renewed interest in early-stage deals

231st ACS National Meeting

Atlanta, March 26-30

NMR Structures Of Larger Proteins

Isotope labeling of amino acids leads to simpler, less congested NMR spectra

  • Physical Chemistry

    Explaining C-H Bond Strengths

    Alternative to hyperconjugation invokes steric strain, but not everyone is buying the idea

  • Business

    Reviving W.R. Grace

    CEO Fred Festa prepares Grace for the day when bankruptcy ends

  • Energy

    Bush Promotes Alternative Fuel

    Ethanol blend can help reduce demand for fossil fuels, but technology and infrastructure hurdles remain

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Physical Chemistry

Digital Briefs

New Software and Websites for the Chemical Enterprise

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT