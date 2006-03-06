Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Alois Fürstner Wins Otto Bayer Prize

March 6, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Alois Fürstner, of the max planckInstitute for Coal Research in Mülheim an der Ruhr, in Germany, is the winner of the 2006 Otto Bayer Prize. The award recognizes Fürstner's outstanding achievements in the field of natural product synthesis, with specific emphasis on catalysis research. He received the prize of 50,000 euros at a ceremony on Jan. 18 in Leverkusen.

F4rstner's work involves researching new catalytic methods for synthesizing complex natural products. His studies focus on compounds with unsaturated hydrocarbons that change their bonding structure under the effect of catalysts (organometallic compounds). One key application of this procedure is ring-closing metathesis, which has enabled large ring-shaped molecules to be created in the lab.

His pioneering work in the use of catalysts has succeeded in making the methods for producing complex natural products much more efficient.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE