Analytical Reagents Committee To Meet, Seeks Input

The ACS Analytical Reagents Committee will meet in Washington, D.C., April 19-20, to consider specifications and tests for additional chemicals to include in the ACS monograph "Reagent Chemicals."
Members of the scientific community are urged to send their suggestions for new items. New items are not required to possess primarily analytical applications. Increasingly, reagent chemicals have largely nonanalytical uses, and users need their specifications.
Suggestions can be e-mailed to the chair of the Subcommittee on New Items, Charles M. Wilson, at cwilson@emdchemicals.com.
