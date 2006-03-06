Avecia, TriLink form oligos pact

Avecia Biotechnology and TriLink BioTechnologies are integrating their oligonucleotide operations to offer customers a seamless transition when scaling up from research to the clinic. TriLink offers small-scale oligos for the discovery and preclinical stages of drug development, while Avecia has capabilities spanning clinical to commercial scale. The companies say that harmonizing their technologies simplifies the regulatory process, minimizes risk, and saves both time and money for oligo customers.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter