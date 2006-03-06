I just want to write a brief thank you for your clear, thoughtful, and accurate reporting on the situation in Bhopal, India (C&EN, Jan. 23, page 26). The article was very well written and accurately portrayed the positions many of those quoted. I just returned from Bhopal, where I visited the free clinic that treats disaster survivors with a combination of Western and traditional Indian medicine (ayurveda). It is a beacon of hope for a community that has suffered for so many years.
Aquene Freechild
Boston
