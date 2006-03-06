Advertisement

March 6, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 10
VGX Pharmaceuticals has signed an R&D agreement with Dow Chemical's Dowpharma unit for a novel cancer compound in VGX's preclinical pipeline. Dowpharma will determine whether VGX-100 can be expressed through its Pfenex technology.

Syngenta has opened a technology center and broken ground for two new plants at its site in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China. One plant will produce Gramoxone herbicide; the other will produce a portfolio of insecticides.

Lonza has completed its purchase of UCB's peptide business for roughly $144 million. Lonza says the purchase makes it the only contract manufacturer capable of producing peptides by liquid- and solid-phase synthesis as well as by recombinant technology.

Metabolic Explorer has received a French patent for the production of propylene glycol by fermentation. The company says the strain of Escherichia coli it has developed offers a competitive way to manufacture the glycol from renewable resources.

Southern Ionics will supply Criterion Catalysts & Technologies with 30 million lb of alumina per year under a 10-year supply agreement. The alumina will be feedstock in a hydroprocessing catalyst plant that Criterion expects to open in 2007.

Solutia has named Jeffry N. Quinn as chairman, replacing Paul H. Hatfield, who will continue as lead director. Quinn will still hold the positions of president and CEO.

Huntsman Corp. has chosen Geismar, La., for its new 100 million-lb-per-year maleic anhydride plant, scheduled to start up during the third quarter of 2008. The company has 240 million lb of capacity in Pensacola, Fla., and a joint venture in Germany.

