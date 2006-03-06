CAS Named International Company Of The Year

Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS) was recognized by the Columbus, Ohio, Council on World Affairs as the 2005 International Company of the Year. Robert J. Massie, president of CAS, accepted the award at the council's 30th annual meeting on Feb. 8.
Each year, the Columbus Council on World Affairs recognizes an individual or corporation who has set an example as an innovator in the business community by establishing, strengthening, and elevating Columbus' connection to the global marketplace.
"We are delighted and honored that CAS was recognized by the Columbus Council on World Affairs," Massie said. "We have great respect for the important work the council does in informing and broadening the community's perspective on global issues of the day. This is a great honor for the CAS family of scientists and technical experts, who are dedicated to CAS's continued success."
