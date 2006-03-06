Advertisement

Careers

Council To Face Light Agenda In Atlanta

by LINDA RABER
March 6, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 10
With no petitions for action to amend the society's constitution or bylaws, the ACS Council has a relatively light agenda for the upcoming national meeting. The council will select candidates to compete in this fall's elections. It will also consider raising ACS dues. The meeting, which is open to all meeting attendees who wish to observe, will be called to order at 8 AM on Wednesday, March 29, in the Grand Ballroom of the Hilton Atlanta Hotel.

The four nominees for ACS president-elect 2007, chosen by the Committee on Nominations & Elections, are Bruce E. Bursten, dean of the College of Arts & Sciences and distinguished professor of chemistry, University of Tennessee, Knoxville; Richard Eisenberg, Tracy H. Harris Professor of Chemistry, University of Rochester; Bassam Z. Shakhashiri, professor of chemistry, University of Wisconsin, Madison; Matthew V. Tirrell, dean of the College of Engineering and professor of chemical engineering, materials, and biomolecular science and engineering, University of California, Santa Barbara.

Each of the nominees is scheduled to be introduced to the council and give a brief oral statement. Councilors then will choose two of the four by paper ballot. The two successful candidates, along with any candidates who may be on the ballot by petition, will vie in this fall's election for the three-year presidential succession, 2007 to 2009.

The council will also learn the names of the candidates chosen to compete for director seats in Districts I and V in this fall's election. In February, councilors from the appropriate districts voted for candidates from a slate of four nominees in their respective districts.

Candidates for three director-at-large seats will also be presented to the council; they are William H. (Jack) Breazeale Jr., retired professor and department chair, Francis Marion University, Florence, S.C.; Dennis Chamot (incumbent), associate executive director, Division on Engineering & Physical Sciences, National Research Council, Washington, D.C.; Peter K. Dorhout, vice provost for graduate studies and assistant vice president for research, Colorado State University, Fort Collins; Paul R. Jones, professor, University of North Texas, Denton; Valerie J. Kuck, visiting professor, Seton Hall University, South Orange, N.J.; and Dorothy J. Phillips, director, clinical marketing, Waters Corp., Milford, Mass. The three positions will be filled by vote of councilors this fall.

The council will also be asked to approve an increase in dues for 2007 from $127 to $132.

