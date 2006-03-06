Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

DOE funds biofuels and fuel cells

March 6, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The Department of Energy says it will provide $160 million in cost-shared funding over three years to construct up to three biorefineries in the U.S. "This funding will support a much-needed step in the development of biofuels and renewable-energy programs," Energy Secretary Samuel W. Bodman remarked when announcing the program. DOE wants to demonstrate that commercial biorefineries can be profitable once initial construction costs are paid. There is a $100 million cap on any single-demonstration award, and projects are required to show a 60/40 industry/government cost share. The project is part of the Administration's Advanced Energy Initiative, which seeks to accelerate research and make cellulosic ethanol cost-competitive by 2012, offering the potential to displace up to 30% of the nation's current fuel use by 2030. Meanwhile, DOE will provide $48.5 million to FuelCell Energy to develop fuel-cell technologies for near-zero-emission coal-fired power plants that would produce both electricity and hydrogen. The work is part of DOE's Fuel Cell Coal-Based Systems program.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE