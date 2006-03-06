Davison Receives Carothers Award

Alan Davison, emeritus professorof chemistry at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is the winner of the 2006 Wallace H. Carothers Award. The award is presented by the Delaware Section of ACS in recognition of outstanding contributions in industrial chemistry. Davison will present a lecture during the award dinner on April 4 at the DuPont Country Club in Wilmington, Del.
Davison's early research led to the synthesis of a number of novel hydride and carbonyl complexes of transition metals. Later on, he invented the entire class of technetium compounds from which the cardiac imaging agent Cardiolite came. His investigations of technetium coordination chemistry guided Cardiolite from initial discovery in 1981 to Food & Drug Administration approval in 1990. Cardiolite is now the leading cardiac imaging agent in the world.
Davison has been an Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Fellow, a recipient of the Paul C. Aebersold Award for Outstanding Achievement in Basic Science Applied to Nuclear Medicine, a recipient of the Ernest H. Swift Lectureship at California Institute of Technology, a Fellow of the Royal Society of London, and a recipient of the American Chemical Society Award for Creative Invention.
