Dow Corning finances R&D

Dow Corning, Japan's Alps Electric, and nanotechnology venture capital firm Advance Nanotech are financing a research project at the Center for Advanced Photonics & Electronics at the University of Cambridge. The project will research a new class of materials with dielectric properties in the microwave range. The partners aim to enable new antenna technologies that support multiple wireless frequencies. They say the technology could also reduce background noise and increase the capacity of wireless systems. They hope to demonstrate proof of concept in two years and be commercial in three years.
