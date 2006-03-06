Dyno Nobel files for IPO

Dyno Nobel has filed a prospectus with the Australian Securities & Investments Commission for an initial public offering of its shares. The IPO primarily covers Dyno's Australian and North American businesses. The explosives company was acquired for $1.7 billion in November 2005 by a group of investors headed by Australia's Macquarie Bank. Macquarie then immediately announced that Orica Ltd., another explosives maker, would acquire Dyno's Latin American, Asian, European, Middle Eastern, and African businesses for $685 million, subject to regulatory approval.
