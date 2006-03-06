EPA seeks cuts in use, generation of 31 chemicals

EPA is asking industry to voluntarily reduce the use or creation of 31 persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic chemicals used in manufacturing or generated as waste. Last week, the agency challenged companies to cut the amount of at least one of the chemicals in products or waste by 10% over three years. The substances include cadmium, dioxins and furans, hexachlorobenzene, lead, mercury, naphthalene, pentachlorobenzene, and 1,2,4-trichlorobenzene. EPA is urging companies to substitute safer alternatives, when possible; minimize the amount of the listed chemicals they use if substitutes aren't available; and design products to minimize exposure to and release of the 31 substances during manufacture and use. Susan Bodine, the agency's assistant administrator for solid waste and emergency response, says limiting these chemicals in wastes and products "can reduce toxic chemical releases, reduce handling and disposal costs, and increase recycling, resulting in both environmental and economic benefits." More information on the program, including the full list of chemicals covered, is available at www.epa.gov/epaoswer/osw/conserve/priorities/chemical.htm.