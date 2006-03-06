Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Element 126

As-yet-unsynthesized superheavy atom should form a stable diatomic molecule with fluorine

by Mitch Jacoby
March 6, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

Element 126 (E126) should readily form a stable diatomic molecule with fluorine, according to a theoretical study of the chemical properties of the as-yet-unsynthesized superheavy element (J. Chem. Phys. 2006, 124, 071102).

The molecule (E126F) is unique in that it contains an atom with a g atomic orbital that is predicted to be occupied with valence electrons in the atom's ground state. The study further predicts that the g-orbital electrons are involved in forming molecular orbitals, a bonding configuration that may impart distinct chemical properties.

Decades-old predictions of enhanced stability of E126 relative to other transactinide nuclides suggest that, if atoms of the element (with 126 protons and 184 neutrons) can be synthesized, they may persist long enough for their chemical properties to be probed experimentally.

Gulzari L. Malli of Simon Fraser University, Burnaby, British Columbia, is studying E126 computationally. Using relativistic methods, he finds the molecule's dissociation energy to be about 7.5 eV, 3 eV less than he finds with nonrelativistic methods. This result highlights the effects of relativity, which can strongly alter the properties of heavy elements.

Cautioning that the conclusions need to be verified by additional studies, Walter D. Loveland, a professor of nuclear chemistry at Oregon State University, Corvallis, describes the work as "noteworthy." The "promise of g-electron chemistry adds to the interest in the formidable task of synthesizing the element," Loveland remarks. "Studies like this of 'relativity in a test tube' extend the frontiers of both chemistry and physics."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Plutonium joins the carbene club
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Neptunium can form double bonds with carbon
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Uranium nitride triple bond is surprisingly covalent

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE