Ineos' buy faces EC scrutiny

The European Commission is opening a detailed investigation into Ineos' planned acquisition of BP's ethylene oxide/glycol business in Dormagen, Germany. The purchase is separate from Ineos' $9 billion purchase of BP's Innovene petrochemical business, which was completed in December. Competition Commissioner Neelie Kroes says the oxide/glycol deal "would make Ineos by far the largest supplier of ethylene oxide to the merchant market" in Europe. The agency has until July 14 to reach a decision.
