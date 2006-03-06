Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Business

Innospec wins patent dispute

March 6, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 10
Innospec says it has prevailed in a five-year battle to invalidate an Infineum patent for a diesel fuel lubricity enhancer. According to Innospec, which is the parent of fuel-additive maker Associated Octel, the European Patent Office revoked Infineum's patent for an ester-based lubricity additive with cold-flow improvers because it was not inventive. Environmental regulations set to take effect in the U.S. and already in effect in Western Europe call for diesel fuel with a sulfur content of less than 15 ppm. The additives make up for lubricity that sulfur provided. Innospec says that over the past year it has succeeded in invalidating three other diesel fuel lubricity patents held by Infineum, which is a joint venture of ExxonMobil and Shell.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

