Japanese firms boost U.S. R&D

The U.S. subsidiary of Japanese drugmaker Eisai plans to invest $105 million to build a pharmaceutical production and formulation R&D facility at its existing site in Research Triangle Park, N.C. The new facility, which is set to open in 2009, will be dedicated to developing intravenous cancer drugs. The company expects the addition to bring 84 new jobs to the site over the next five years. Separately, Tokyo-based Astellas Pharma has bought Dynogen Pharmaceuticals' North Carolina-based research facility specializing in preclinical studies for genitourinary disorders.
