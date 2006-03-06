Jonathan Martin Presented With Roy W. Tess Award

Jonathan W. Martin of the National Institute of Standards & Technology is the winner of the 2006 Roy W. Tess Award in Coatings. The award, bestowed by the ACS Division of Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering (PMSE), is given in recognition of outstanding achievements in coatings science, technology, and engineering.
Martin is one of the world's leading experts in predicting the service life of polymeric materials. His research focuses on implementing a reliability-based methodology for predicting the weathering service life of polymeric materials. He has also initiated an extensive research program in nanophysical and nanochemical measurements for characterizing polymer degradation.
He has received numerous awards for his research, including an R&D 100 Award, the 2004 John Gardon Award, the 2006 Mattiello Lecture Award, and the Bronze Medal Award from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Martin will receive the award and present an award address during the ACS national meeting in San Francisco in September.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter