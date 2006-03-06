Pfizer expands NicOx alliance

In a deal valued at up to $356 million, NicOx has granted Pfizer exclusive rights to use its nitric oxide-donating technology for the discovery and development of ophthalmology products. In the first year of the pact, Pfizer will make a $27 million payment to NicOx, which includes an $18 million stake in the French biotech firm. Each year thereafter, NicOx will receive another $3.6 million in research funding, in addition to possible milestone payments and royalties. The deal builds on an existing relationship between the companies.
