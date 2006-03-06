Pittsburgh Award Goes To David Pratt

David Pratt, a chemistry professor at the University of Pittsburgh, has received the 2005 Pittsburgh Award from the ACS Pittsburgh Section. The award recognizes outstanding leadership in chemical affairs in the local and larger professional community. The annual award consists of a plaque and will be presented during the section's awards dinner in the fall.
Pratt is known for being both an outstanding teacher and a groundbreaking researcher. He has received numerous awards for teaching excellence, has mentored more than 100 undergraduate research students, and has supervised more than 50 doctoral students. He has lectured in the Chemistry Olympics and developed a training grant for K-12 science teachers in the University of Pittsburgh School of Education.
Pratt's research in high-resolution gas-phase electronic spectroscopy has allowed his group to probe the weak binding associated with, for instance, peptides and enzyme analogs, and to discover how this binding changes with the conformation of these large molecules. The research sheds light on how the strength of nonbonded interactions within molecules influences their structure and chemical reactivity and illuminates the basic interactions responsible for biological function. The instrumentation for this work, developed in Pratt's laboratory, has now been copied by several labs around the world.
