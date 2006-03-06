Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

President expands science panel

March 6, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: HONEYWELL PHOTO
Dicciani
Credit: HONEYWELL PHOTO
Dicciani

President George W. Bush has added 14 new members to the President's Council of Advisors on Science & Technology. The additions will expand membership on the panel to 38. New members of the panel include prominent researchers and industrial executives, many of whom are associated with the electronics and computer industries. Among them are Hector de Jesus Ruiz, electronic engineer and CEO of Advanced Micro Devices; Robert A. Brown, chemical engineer and president of Boston University; Nance K. Dicciani, president and CEO of Honeywell Specialty Materials; and Tadataka Yamada, GlaxoSmithKline chair of research and development. John H. Marburger III, director of the White House Office of Science & Technology Policy and the President's science adviser, says the expansion will permit PCAST to comply with its newest task of assessing the federal Networking & Information Technology Research & Development Program. "These appointments will enable PCAST to play a key role in helping to implement this initiative," Marburger says, adding that "PCAST is a highly respected voice within the Administration, and these appointments will enhance its effectiveness."

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE