Rhodia readies carbon trading

Rhodia is advancing plans to sell carbon emissions receipts (CERs) generated from projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from plants in South Korea and Brazil (C&EN, Dec. 5, 2005, page 10). The French firm has launched a hedging strategy under which it will forward-sell 8 million metric tons of CERs; the first 6.5 million will be sold for about $18 per ton over 2007 and 2008. Rhodia is forming a joint venture with Société Générale Energie to combine the firms' emissions credits activities. And it is forming a technical partnership with IXIS Environnement & Infrastructures to help other companies develop emissions credits projects.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter