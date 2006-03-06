Richard Schrock Named 2006 Richards Medalist

Richard R. Schrock, Frederick G. Keyes Professor of Chemistry at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has been selected to receive the 2006 Richards Medal presented by the ACS Northeastern Section (NES). The Richards Medal is awarded every two years for conspicuous achievement in chemistry. It is the section's oldest and most prestigious award, and it is named in honor of the first U.S. Nobel Laureate in Chemistry, Theodore W. Richards.
Schrock's research interests include the inorganic and organometallic chemistry of high-oxidation-state, early-transition-metal complexes (especially those that contain an alkylidene or alkylidyne ligand); catalysis and mechanisms; the chemistry of high-oxidation-state dinitrogen complexes and catalytic dinitrogen reduction; and the controlled polymerization of olefins and acetylenes.
Schrock was one of the 2005 Nobel Laureates in Chemistry. He has previously received the ACS Award in Organometallic Chemistry (1985), the Harrison Howe Award from the ACS Rochester Section (1990), the ACS Award in Inorganic Chemistry (1996), and an ACS Cope Scholar Award (2001). He is the 2006 winner of the ACS F. Albert Cotton Award in Synthetic Inorganic Chemistry.
Schrock will be honored at an award dinner and medal presentation in conjunction with the NES/ACS meeting on March 9 at Harvard University. His award address is titled "Catalytic Reduction of Dinitrogen to Ammonia at Room Temperature and One Atmosphere."
