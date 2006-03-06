Sasol gives R&D a boost

Sasol will spend $32 million on a new Fischer-Tropsch design reactor at its R&D facilities in Sasolburg, South Africa. The slurry-phase reactor will have capacity to make 500 barrels of product per day in support of Sasol's gas-to-liquids and coal-to-liquids technologies. Construction has begun, and completion is expected by October. Sasol will soon commission, in Qatar, what it describes as the world's first commercial-scale gas-to-liquids facility outside of South Africa.
